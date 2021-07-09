Talking Pictures: Your movie reviews for “Black Widow” and more

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a big weekend for the box office as the highly-anticipated Marvel movie “Black Widow” premieres today.

Plus, the popular series “Leverage” has a new reboot called “Leverage: Redemption” streaming on the IMBD channel.

But if you want some scary laughs, check out the horror-comedy “Werewolves Within” streaming on demand.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.