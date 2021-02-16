Talking Pictures: TV shows for food lovers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There are some new shows made just for foodies!

The series “Fast Foodies” follows famous celebrities as they try to recreate their favorite fast food items.

In the show “The Food that Built America,” host Adam Richman explores the history of food trends in America.

Movie Critic Tony Toscano reviewed both shows plus the book “Game Changer” on Good Morning Utah.

