Talking Pictures: The movie “Nomadland” gets rave reviews

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The movie “Nomadland” features Frances McDormand in a story about a women traveling across the American West.

And in the film “When Calls the Heart,” a teacher leaves the big city for a small-town life.

Movie Critic Tony Toscano reviewed both films plus “Palmer” on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.