Talking Pictures: Sci-fi series to watch this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you like sci-fi shows, we’ve got you covered.

In a new comedy series, an alien tries to make a living as a doctor in Colorado.

Plus, the Discover Channel released a series that follows a former FBI agent who investigates extraterrestrial activity.

Our film critic Tony Toscano reviewed the series on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.