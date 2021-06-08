Talking Pictures: New shows and seasons to watch this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking to check out some new shows or catch up on the latest seasons, Apple TV+ and Netflix have some new options for you.

On Apple TV+, you can stream the second season of “Home Before Dark,” or “Lisey’s Story.” Over on Netflix is the last season of the show “The Kominsky Method.”

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three shows on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.