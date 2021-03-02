Talking Pictures: New seasons of your favorite crime and sci-fi shows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – TNT released a second season of its series “Snowpiercer,” which shows what life would be like if Earth froze over.

And another series on FX and Hulu called “Snowfall” takes place in the 1980s during the drug epidemic in Los Angeles.

Movie Critic Tony Toscano reviewed both series and “I Survived a Crime” on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.