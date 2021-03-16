Talking Pictures: New movies to stream this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One couple lives “Happily” until a weekend trip takes a dark turn in a new movie streaming on all video-on-demand platforms.

And a new documentary called “Own the Room” on Disney+ showcases students who could change the world.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed both on Good Morning Utah, plus the show “Relative Race.”

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.