Talking Pictures: New documentaries to stream this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two new documentaries are sure to catch your attention this weekend.

On HBO Max this week is the movie “Our Towns.” It takes a look at communities across the United States and their triumphs and struggles.

“The Secrets of The Whales” ventures deep into the ocean to document the life of whales. That docu-series is streaming on Disney+.

And though it’s not a documentary, if you’re looking for comedy/horror film, check out “Witness Infection.”

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all 3 on Good Morning Utah.

