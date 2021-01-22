Talking Pictures: Netflix releases a new movie this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Netflix has started to release new films every week in 2021.

Among those new films is “The White Tiger,” which is based on a best-selling novel about a poor East Indian servant who wants to rise above his station in life.

Another film to check out are “Love Sarah,” which follows the story of a young woman who wishes to fulfill her mother’s dream of opening a bakery in London.

If your looking for some nostalgic 1970s horror-type films, check out “Ten Minutes to Midnight.”

Our film critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three films on Good Morning Utah.

