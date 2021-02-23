Talking Pictures: Movies to stream this week

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – From comedies like “Tom and Jerry” to romance movies like “Young Hearts,” there are a bunch of new movies to stream this weekend.

Plus, the Hulu Original “Into the Dark” has a new movie-length episode called “Tentacles.”

Movie Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three films on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts