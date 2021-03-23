Talking Pictures: How researchers are “Finding Bigfoot”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking to watch something adventurous this week, Discovery Plus has a show all about “Finding Bigfoot.”

Apple TV Plus is trying something new with an audio movie named “Calls.” It uses phone calls to tell the eerie and mysterious stories of strangers.

And if you like to read, check out “Madi: Once Upon a Time in the Future.”

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

