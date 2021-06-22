Talking Pictures: Get “Starstruck” with new comedies out this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for a good laugh, a few new comedies might catch your eye.

The movie “Clairevoyant” follows the journey of a rich girl’s path to enlightenment. On Apple TV Plus, is the dark comedy “Physical” featuring Rose Byrne.

Plus, on HBO Max is the awkwardly-funny comedy series “Starstruck.”

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three plus the book “Realm Breaker” by Victoria Aveyard on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.