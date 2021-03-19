Talking Pictures: Fun documentaries and more streaming online

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for a fun documentary to check out this weekend, you can follow the life of the world’s best domino toppler in “Lily Topples the World.”

You can also watch a spinoff to “Sons of Anarchy” called “Mayans MC.”

Our Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed both films and “Adverse” on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts