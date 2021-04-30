Talking Pictures: Does the new ‘Mortal Kombat’ movie live up to the hype?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The newest movie version of “Mortal Kombat” is now out in theaters. The film is based off the hit fighting video game series.

A movie coming to theaters next week is the family adventure film “The Water Man.” But if you’re looking to watch something spooky, Amanda Seyfried stars in the new horror movie “Things Heard & Seen” on Netflix.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three movies on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.