Talking Pictures: Choose your own adventure in a new interactive movie on Netflix

You can now choose your own wildlife adventure in the interactive movie “Animals on the Loose: You Vs Wild Movie” streaming on Netflix.

Plus, one filmmaker documented the lives of people across the globe in the movie “Life in a Day.”

If you are looking for a suspense-thriller movie, check out “100 Days to Live” on Amazon Prime.

Film critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three movies on Good Morning Utah.

