Talking Pictures: An unlikely duo stars in “Vanquish”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for something to watch this weekend? Streaming on all platforms this week is the movie “Vanquish” which features the unlikely actor duo of Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose.

Plus, two brothers try to steal the remains of Charlie Chaplin in the comedy-crime movie “Stealing Chaplin.”

And a sweeter movie to watch is “My True Fairytale,” where a young woman follows her dream of becoming a superhero.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

