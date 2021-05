SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new installment in the “Saw” horror movie franchise hits theaters this weekend. The movie “Spiral” features Chris Rock as a police detective.

Angelina Jolie also returns to the big screen in the new movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed both movies plus “The In-Between” on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.