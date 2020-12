SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The hit game show “Master Minds” received a second season.

Film critic Tony Toscano spoke with game show host Brooke Burns about the upcoming season.

Tony also reviews a new investigative series “Trafficked,” hosted by veteran news correspondent Mariana Van Zeller.

If you like Tony’s review, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.