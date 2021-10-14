Take the time to shop locally this Halloween

Posted: / Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Halloween is right around the corner and the holiday isn’t just about candy and dressing up in a costume, but shopping locally too.

The pandemic hit a lot of local businesses especially hard, which is why ‘local first’ created a ‘Shift Your Spooky Spending Shopping Guide.’
The guide is used to help Utahns shift their spending towards locally owned businesses as they get ready for the holiday.

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk more about that is Kristen Lavelett, the Executive Director of Local First Utah.

