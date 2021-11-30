Take a look at the latest film reviews

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Celebrities now investigating paranormal activity in a reality tv show, and lost in space is now on its final season.

Film Critic Tony Toscano joins Good Morning Utah and has your reviews.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files