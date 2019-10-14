Students learning to be tech-savvy in online world

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Canyons School District wants to make sure students stay safe both in real life and online.

Education Technology Specialist, Justin Anderson sat down with Good Morning Utah’s Sarah Martin to talk bout how campuses protect children from inappropriate content while researching information for an assignment.

He says social media is a big topic and is where they are spending their time online. He also says social media is a concern because of cyberbullying.

Anderson says parents can prepare their children for the online world by setting ground rules, be explicit in what you expect, teach your children what is and what isn’t appropriate.

For more information about Canyons School District, click here.