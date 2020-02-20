Students invited to participate in 3rd annual Kick Ash Film Festival

The Salt Lake County Health Department is hosting the 3rd annual Kick Ash Film Festival and inviting students to help others quit smoking. Julia Glade, a tobacco prevention health educator, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about this year’s theme, Huff, Puff, Hooked.

To learn more about the festival, visit the department’s website.

