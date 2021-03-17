Student receives scholarship from the Utah Red Cross after hosting blood drive

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This winter, the Utah Red Cross spread kindness to others with their Human Kindness Leaders Save Lives program.

The program encourages people to give back with blood donations.

Janae Achermann from Salt Lake City Community College hosted a blood drive and was rewarded with a scholarship from the Red Cross.

Achermann and Sheri Van Bibber from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the program.

