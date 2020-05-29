Streaming recommendations for music lovers

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Utah (ABC4 News) – Film critic Tony Toscano loves music and has some streaming suggestions for music lovers this week. He joined Good Morning Utah to recommend Laurel Canyon and American Soul.

To find more of Tony’s review and recommendations visit TalkingPictures.tv.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story