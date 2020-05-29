Stopping quagga mussels from spreading

Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officers and technicians for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had a busy Memorial Day weekend, working to prevent invasive quagga mussels from spreading. Their teams inspected more than 5,000 boats for them over the holiday weekend. Krystal Tucker, an Aquatic Invasive Species Operations Sergeant for the DWR, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the operation and what Utahns need to do to stop the spread.

