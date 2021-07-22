“Stepping On” program is back to help Utah’s older adults avoid falls

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County is helping its older adult population stay safe and avoid falls.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is bringing back its “Stepping On” program after it was paused due to the pandemic.

The program empowers older adults to incorporate into their lives healthy behaviors that reduce their risk of falls.

Molly Signoretty, a health educator with Salt Lake County, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their upcoming workshops starting on August 4.

