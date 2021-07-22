“Stepping On” program is back to help Utah’s older adults avoid falls

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County is helping its older adult population stay safe and avoid falls.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is bringing back its “Stepping On” program after it was paused due to the pandemic.

The program empowers older adults to incorporate into their lives healthy behaviors that reduce their risk of falls.

Molly Signoretty, a health educator with Salt Lake County, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their upcoming workshops starting on August 4.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files