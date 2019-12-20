‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ lets fans down

(ABC4 News) – For fans of the franchise the only movie that matters this weekend is ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ but as film critic Tony Toscano told Good Morning Utah, they may leave disappointed. Included below are Tony’s full reviews of this week’s new films.

Togo

This is the story of a sled dog named Togo, who led the 1925 serum run made famous in the film “Balto.”

Although Togo led the sled most of the journey, Balto finished the run and received most of the credit.

The film is a wonderfully inspiring story of courage, faith and love.

It gets a B and is rated PG.

Cats

The film, based on the Broadway musical, is a loosely written story of a group of cats called ‘Jellicles’ who must decide which one of them is destined to ascend into a better life.

“Cats” may boast some terrific dancing, singing and special effects, but those things can not save the film from becoming an incoherent and abysmal mess. It is a hairball that will stick in the audience’s throat for days to come.

Meowch!

Pass it by. It gets an F and is rated PG.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final chapter in the “Star Wars” saga ends this part of the franchise with Rey discovering the secrets of her heritage.

“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” is a movie that relies too heavily on familiarity and tries to please everyone instead of taking chances. The film offers sentimentality over substance as this uninspired plot just never comes to boil.

I promised I would not offer spoilers in this review, but I will say that what happens in “Rise of Skywalker,” undoes the meaning, sacrifices and redemptions from previous films.



“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” is not the film fans deserve. Move along, move along.



It gets a D and is rated PG-13.

What others are clicking on: