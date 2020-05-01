Spring turkey hunt is still on in Utah

(ABC4 News) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot recently but the spring hunting season is still on, including the turkey hunt. Heather Talley, the Upland Game Coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the hunt.
To learn more, visit the Utah DWR website.
Latest Posts:
- Officials warn public to take precautions as they prepare for busy fire season in Southwest Utah
- Utah Fire Info warns drivers warming weather can start wildfires
- Help design Salt Lake City’s new flag
- Organizations partnering with local restaurants to feed Granite School District families
- Biden on sexual assault allegation: ‘never, never happened’