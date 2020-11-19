Small Business Saturday: What you need to know before shopping

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Small and locally owned businesses continue to struggle during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

And as we head into the holiday shopping season, it’s more important than ever to shop local.

This year for Small Business Saturday, which is two days after the Thanksgiving holiday, organizations like Local First Utah are encouraging you to shop safely and shop locally.

Executive Director of Local First Utah, Kristen Lavelett joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how you can shop on Small Business Saturday.

