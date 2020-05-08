SLCC to offer free summer workshops

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — As we continue to try and stay socially distant, Salt Lake Community College is offering a new opportunity to learn from the safety of home. Jennifer Sauders, Assistant Vice President of Workforce Training & Continuing Education at SLCC, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the upcoming workshops.
Registration is already open. To learn more visit SLCC’s website.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Utah officials use data to protect elderly, high-risk populations from COVID-19
- Search for two missing teens at Utah Lake continues
- Americans lose 20.5 million jobs in April as COVID-19 spreads
- Girl Scout Cookies being sold at Harmons throughout Utah
- Utah ranks #2 for fewest coronavirus restrictions