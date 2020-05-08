SLCC to offer free summer workshops

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — As we continue to try and stay socially distant, Salt Lake Community College is offering a new opportunity to learn from the safety of home. Jennifer Sauders, Assistant Vice President of Workforce Training & Continuing Education at SLCC, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the upcoming workshops.

Registration is already open. To learn more visit SLCC’s website.

