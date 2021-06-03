SLC Open Streets sees great success for its second year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SLC Open Streets is back for the second year in a row, and the initiative to get people back into Downtown Salt Lake City is a big success.

Four blocks of Main Street close off for pedestrians to walk through and check out local businesses. It takes place every Thursday through Saturday until Labor Day weekend.

Peter Makowski with Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to talk about this year’s Open Streets.

For more information, click here.