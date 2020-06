Salt Lake City has had a busy few days with both peaceful and violent protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd’s in custody death.

But even before the recent events the Salt Lake City Mayor’s office has been working on fixing inequality issues in the city.

Celina Milner, policy advisor for diversity and human rights at the mayor’s office, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the citywide equity plan they’ve been working on.

To learn more you can visit the city’s website.