Shop local during Salt Lake City’s ‘Spring Stroll’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is giving people a reason to get outside and visit local businesses.

Local First Utah is hosting a “Spring Stroll” in Downtown Salt Lake City from April 9th through April 25th.

Kristen Lavelett, the Executive Director of Local First Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss how you can shop local at the event.

