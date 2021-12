SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! Many of us are waking up to snow to start off our day and it will be here for a bit as we have snow that continues to taper off but those frigid temperatures stay.

In southern Utah, we will still see some light snow showers for the higher elevations and for areas around the I-15 corridor and parts of Cedar City as well. Not much more accumulation is expected from these light showers but it could cause issues on your morning commute.