See this year’s lineup for the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The popular Twilight Concert series is making a return to Salt Lake City this year.
Kellie Call from Salt Lake City Arts Council and Lance Saunders from S&S Presents joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the upcoming series.
The artists featured at this year’s 2021 Twilight Concert Series include:
Aug. 19: Big Boi, Strfkr, and Laserfang
Aug. 26: Thundercat, Remi Wolf, and Giraffula
Sept. 2: Neon Trees, Peach Tree Rascals, and The Rubies
Sept. 18: St. Vincent
Sept. 24: Lake Street Dive and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys
