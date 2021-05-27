See this year’s lineup for the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The popular Twilight Concert series is making a return to Salt Lake City this year.

Kellie Call from Salt Lake City Arts Council and Lance Saunders from S&S Presents joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the upcoming series.

The artists featured at this year’s 2021 Twilight Concert Series include:

Aug. 19: Big Boi, Strfkr, and Laserfang

Aug. 26: Thundercat, Remi Wolf, and Giraffula

Sept. 2: Neon Trees, Peach Tree Rascals, and The Rubies

Sept. 18: St. Vincent

Sept. 24: Lake Street Dive and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

For more information, click here.