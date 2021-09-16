See the impact that the Hispanic and LatinX community has on the economy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month here at ABC 4, and Thursday morning we talked business in the Hispanic community.

Our Hispanic/Latinx neighbors make up the largest minority population demographic in Utah. The group owns more than ten thousand businesses and drives close to $9.6 billion into the economy each year so, there’s plenty to celebrate.

The Executive Director of the Suazo Business Center, Silvia Castro, and Deputy Director of the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development, Lorena Riffo Jenson, were both in studio to discuss impact of the Hispanic and Latinx community.

For more information on Hispanic Heritage Month, click here.