See how kids can participate in the Youth Action Campaign

UTAH (ABC4) – The history of our country is laced with armed conflict and humanitarian aid.

The Utah Red Cross talks about an incredible leadership opportunity for teens and young adults to educate their peers about how this history will translate into our future.

Young people, ages 13 to 24, get to create and run their own campaigns educating their peers and the rest of us on the vital role humanitarian aid and humanitarian laws have in our lives.

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk about the leadership opportunity, is Dee Dodwell with the Utah Red Cross, who works with the armed forces, and Katherine Dodwell with the Red Cross’s action youth campaign and a youth advocate for Utah.

