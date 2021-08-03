Screen Chatter: Your movie reviews for “A Quiet Place Part II” and more

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new coming-of-age movie is now hitting theaters called “Running Against the Wind.” It tells the story of two best friends as the grow up in very different scenarios.

If you are looking for an intense thriller, “A Quiet Place Part II” is now available on video on-demand services.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed both on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, visit his new website here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone