SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The dogs of “Paw Patrol” are finally hitting the big screen in a new movie on Paramount Plus. If you are looking for a good sports drama, check out “Heels.”

Plus, The Hallmark Channel has a new season of the family drama called “Chesapeake Shore” airing now.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, visit his new website here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.