Screen Chatter: New shows to binge at home this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for some new things to watch this week, YouTube Originals has a new sports documentary called “World Debut.” On TruTV is a new competition construction series called “Backyard Bar Wars.”

And if you want to watch a sci-fi film, check out “River” streaming on all video on-demand platforms.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, visit his new website here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.