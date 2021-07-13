Screen Chatter: New shows to binge at home this week

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for some new things to watch this week, YouTube Originals has a new sports documentary called “World Debut.” On TruTV is a new competition construction series called “Backyard Bar Wars.”

And if you want to watch a sci-fi film, check out “River” streaming on all video on-demand platforms.

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, visit his new website here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files