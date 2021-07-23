Screen Chatter: Movies to watch this weekend including a space western

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Whether you’re staying home or going to the theater, there’s plenty to watch this weekend.

Megan Fox and Bruce Willis start in the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” If you want to see what a space western movie is like, check out “Settlers” in theaters.

And back for a second season on Paramount+ is the comedy crime-drama “Why Women Kill.”

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

