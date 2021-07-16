Screen Chatter: Apple TV+ has a new musical for you to watch this weekend

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There are lots of new movies and shows to watch this week, including the musical series “Schmigadoon” streaming on Apple TV+.

Also new to watch is the bio-drama “Lansky” featuring Harvey Keitel on Prime Video. And if you want more drama, check out the crime movie “No Loss, No Gain.”

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviewed all three on Good Morning Utah.

If you like Tony’s content, visit his new website here.

