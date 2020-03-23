School is out, but education continues

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah public schools are starting their second week of the soft school closure as students stay home and practice social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Students are still learning though. Jeff Haney, from Canyons School District, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how they are helping students keep up their education at home.

To learn more visit the Canyons School District website.

