Save the day, give blood

Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Red Cross is doing a superhero team-up with DC’s Wonder Woman and asking you to use your superpower. Those who give blood during July will get a Wonder Woman 1984 themed shirt and also be entered to win a prop replica giveaway from the upcoming film.

Sheri VanBibber, from the Utah Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the event.

To learn more about the event and where to donate, visit the American Red Cross website.