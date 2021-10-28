Salt Lake’s local artists have an opportunity to get some money

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you live in salt lake city it’s no secret there’s tons of incredible artwork to look at,

from museums to park projects and even murals on buildings, there’s always something to be seen.

This week the state is giving some extra love to those local artists.

The Arts Council is giving out nearly $300k in grants for things like culture projects, programs, and art organizations.

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk a little bit more about that is the Assistant Director for the Salt Lake City Arts Council, Taylor Knuth.

For more information click here.