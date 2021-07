SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – World-renowned cyclists are gearing up for the Salt Lake Criterium Bike Race this weekend.

Organizers are inviting people to watch the high-energy, two-day event this Saturday and Sunday.

Eric Gardiner, the Race Director for Salt Lake Criterium, and Maggie Coles-Lyster, a professional cyclist, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the upcoming events.

For more information about the event, click here.