Salt Lake County Health Department talks Covid-19 vaccinations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has administered over 551,000 vaccines to eligible residents, and they continue to ramp up vaccine efforts.

Dr. Audrey Stevenson, the director of family health at the Salt Lake County Health Department, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss our current vaccination plans, delays caused by weather, and what we can expect for expanded eligibility.

