Salt Lake City’s ‘Tip Your Server’ program wins Silver Platter Award

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Covid-19 pandemic hurt Utah’s restaurant industry, but now Salt Lake City is being praised for one of its programs that helped businesses survive.

Salt Lake City’s ‘Tip Your Server’ program became an outlet for food service employees to get grants while they were mostly out of work.

That program has now been honored with Utah Restaurant Association’s Silver Platter Award.

Andrew Wittenberg with Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the honor.

