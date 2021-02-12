Salt Lake City’s plan to boost tourism

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s tourism industry, like many others, took a hit during the pandemic. But, they are hoping to bounce back.

Kaitlin Eskelson, the President and CEO of Visit Salt Lake, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss how the city is moving past the hardships of last year and what plans they have in store for the future.

Earlier this month, the state’s Office of Tourism has received a $1 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the federal Economic Development Administration to support Utah’s response to the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant, which is to be matched with $250,000 in state funds, is expected to create 256 high-pay and/or high-skill jobs.

