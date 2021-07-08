Salt Lake City’s newest park and public artworks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is showing off its newest park located at The Three Creeks Confluence, which features public artworks created by local artists.

The city is expected to unveil 20 pieces of public art on Friday. They are inviting people to join in at an opening celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Renato Olmedo-Gonzalez, the Public Art Program Manager for the Salt Lake City Arts Council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the artwork and the upcoming celebration.

